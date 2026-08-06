Mehbooba, daughter booked for 'assault' on cop during stir

21:50

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti/File image

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer during PDP's protest against abrogation of Article 370 two days ago, officials said here on Thursday.



A case under sections 132, 121 and 191(2) BNS has been registered against Mehbooba and Iltija for the alleged assault during the protest for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on Tuesday, officials said.



Besides the mother-daughter duo, four more PDP leaders have been asked to appear before the police to join the investigation, officials said.



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that police came to the Mufti residence in Khimber and questioned Iltija.



"Questioning an injured person while she is under treatment raises serious concerns and is deeply insensitive. Authorities must respect her medical condition and ensure that due process is followed with dignity and humanity," the party said on X .



The police have claimed that Iltija physically assaulted a police officer while he was discharging his duties.



"She is further alleged to have grabbed the officer and bitten his forearm, causing a bleeding bite injury," they said.



The police said the scuffle took place when Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti led a sit-in outside the party office demanding restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir on the night of August 4, the eve of seventh anniversary of reading down of Article 370. -- PTI