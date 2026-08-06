Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mehbooba, daughter booked for 'assault' on cop during stir

Thu, 06 August 2026
Share:
21:50
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti/File image
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti/File image
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer during PDP's protest against abrogation of Article 370 two days ago, officials said here on Thursday.

A case under sections 132, 121 and 191(2) BNS has been registered against Mehbooba and Iltija for the alleged assault during the protest for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on Tuesday, officials said.

Besides the mother-daughter duo, four more PDP leaders have been asked to appear before the police to join the investigation, officials said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that police came to the Mufti residence in Khimber and questioned Iltija.

"Questioning an injured person while she is under treatment raises serious concerns and is deeply insensitive. Authorities must respect her medical condition and ensure that due process is followed with dignity and humanity," the party said on X .

The police have claimed that Iltija physically assaulted a police officer while he was discharging his duties.

"She is further alleged to have grabbed the officer and bitten his forearm, causing a bleeding bite injury," they said.

The police said the scuffle took place when Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti led a sit-in outside the party office demanding restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir on the night of August 4, the eve of seventh anniversary of reading down of Article 370. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests
LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests

Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim
Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated his government will verify reports of alleged Chinese incursions in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district. The claims, made by the Nah Welfare Society, suggest Chinese PLA...

News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams
News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams

Chhattisgarh's latest police recruitment exam results have drawn widespread attention after a bizarre mix of candidate names, such as 'News', 'Space Rani', 'He Ram' and 'Tufail', surfaced on the qualifying list, prompting the Opposition...

Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals
Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals

Rahul Gandhi recently connected with Gen Z through an engaging 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, offering candid responses on student protests, his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even his philosophy on pet ownership.

Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay
Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay

C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has withdrawn her divorce petition filed against the actor-turned-politician. She had previously accused him of an extra-marital affair, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion, and had threatened to...