Maha resident doctors call off strike after HC directive

20:17

Resident doctors, who were protesting the registration of homoeopaths under the Maharashtra Medical Council, withdrew their strike on Thursday following a directive from the Bombay high court.



The resident doctors, affiliated to the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), at government hospitals across the state, as well as those at some civic-run hospitals, had been on strike since August 5.



"Central MARD 2026-27 hereby announces the withdrawal of the ongoing statewide indefinite agitation, which was launched in protest against the proposed implementation of the BHMS-CCMP framework without an appropriate legal and regulatory mechanism," the doctors' body said in a statement.



This agitation has been withdrawn solely in compliance with the directions of the Bombay high court, it said.



"Our demands remain unresolved, our commitment to the cause remains unwavering, and Central MARD will continue this fight through constitutional, legal and democratic means. Following discussions with the chief minister, the association will take an appropriate stand and announce its further course of action," the statement said. -- PTI