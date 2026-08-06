Like Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, I have been framed: Tejpal





"But we will fight, I have full faith that in such a big judiciary there are judges who will see the truth and the truth will come out clearly. It has come out once in the trial court, which ran my trial for a year and a half day on day because it was a day on day trial order. And there is so much material, if you people stop talking to me and go and see the evidence in court, there is so much evidence that I should be acquitted 10 times, not just once. We will bring that evidence before the public, no problem," he said. -- ANI

"Brother, it's not just them, there are dozens of people. I am one of them too. It is true that Tehelka did journalism and did some journalism that harmed vested interests, political interests. Because of that, with a sense of revenge, they have been after us for 13 years. They stopped my journalism, they closed Tehelka, they stopped the printing of my books.