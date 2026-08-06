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Lakhimpur Kheri case: SC refuses to further relax bail conditions of Ashish Mishra

Thu, 06 August 2026
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The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to further relax the bail conditions of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana dismissed Mishra's application seeking relaxation of his bail conditions.

The counsel for Mishra said that due to the existing restrictions, he is unable to attend family functions, including his daughters' birthday celebrations.

"There is no ground to entertain this prayer at this stage. The application is dismissed," the CJI said.

The violence occurred on October 3, 2021, in Tikunia village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district during a farmers' protest against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident. The prosecution alleges that four farmers were run over by a sports utility vehicle, after which a driver, two BJP workers and a journalist also lost their lives in the ensuing violence.

Mishra is among the accused facing trial in the case.  -- PTI

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