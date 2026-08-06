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Kanwar Yatra: Over 1,500 cops, CAPF units deployed in northeast Delhi

Thu, 06 August 2026
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More than 1,500 police personnel, along with contingents of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), have been deployed across northeast Delhi as part of security measures in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, an officer said on Thursday.

The annual pilgrimage, which began July 30 with the ushering in of the month of Shravan, will conclude August 11 on the occasion of Shravan Shivaratri, when devotees offer holy Ganga water at Shiva temples.

"A large number of Kanwariyas from Uttar Pradesh pass through northeast Delhi en route to Haryana and Rajasthan, making the district one of the key transit corridors for the yatra," a senior police officer said.

The officer said comprehensive law and order, security and traffic measures have been put in place to ensure smooth and peaceful movement of devotees. The district, which shares a border with Uttar Pradesh, has six permanent border pickets and nine motorable entry points through which Kanwariyas enter Delhi.

Police said 78 Kanwar camps have been set up in the district, of which 31 are fully operational while the remaining are being prepared for devotees. -- PTI

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