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Jharkhand student leader Mahato denies ending fast

Thu, 06 August 2026
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09:28
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Student leader and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that he had ended his hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC, and other recruitment examinations.

He asserted that his fast continues and he has only started drinking water on the advice of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Mahato, who is leading a hunger strike at a separate protest site in Ranchi, stated that reports of him ending his fast were "misleading and false."

"This is misleading and false news. After speaking with Sonam Wangchuk, I only started drinking water--which I wasn't doing earlier--and my hunger strike is still ongoing. Today is the fifth day. It is completely wrong that such fake and misleading news is being spread. The hunger strike continues; I am not consuming any food, and this will go on until all our demands are met and all the students of Jharkhand are fully satisfied," Mahato told ANI.

He further mentioned that representatives of the students and the government would hold discussions regarding the ongoing agitation.

"Regarding the dialogue with the government, student representatives from our side and their side (other student camp) will meet for a collective discussion," he added.

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