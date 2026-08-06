Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India's total vehicle production to reach 50 million units by 2030

Thu, 06 August 2026
Share:
16:15
image
Under the nation's Automotive Mission Plan 2047, total vehicle production across all segments is projected to expand from 34.71 million units in FY26 to 50 million units by 2030, eventually reaching 200 million units by 2047.

According to a report by Rubix Data Sciences, the commercial vehicle (CV) market experienced a parallel structural transformation. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs) increased their share of total CV sales from 28 per cent to 39 per cent, sustained by demand across infrastructure, mining, and long-haul freight operations.

The report also mentioned that India is positioned as the third-largest global automobile market in 2025.

Utility Vehicles have cemented their dominance in the Indian automotive market, with sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossovers capturing 65 per cent of all passenger vehicle (PV) sales in FY25, up from 39 per cent in FY21. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests
LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests

Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim
Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated his government will verify reports of alleged Chinese incursions in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district. The claims, made by the Nah Welfare Society, suggest Chinese PLA...

News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams
News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams

Chhattisgarh's latest police recruitment exam results have drawn widespread attention after a bizarre mix of candidate names, such as 'News', 'Space Rani', 'He Ram' and 'Tufail', surfaced on the qualifying list, prompting the Opposition...

Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals
Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals

Rahul Gandhi recently connected with Gen Z through an engaging 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, offering candid responses on student protests, his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even his philosophy on pet ownership.

Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay
Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay

C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has withdrawn her divorce petition filed against the actor-turned-politician. She had previously accused him of an extra-marital affair, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion, and had threatened to...