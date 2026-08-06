India's total vehicle production to reach 50 million units by 2030

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Under the nation's Automotive Mission Plan 2047, total vehicle production across all segments is projected to expand from 34.71 million units in FY26 to 50 million units by 2030, eventually reaching 200 million units by 2047.



According to a report by Rubix Data Sciences, the commercial vehicle (CV) market experienced a parallel structural transformation. Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs) increased their share of total CV sales from 28 per cent to 39 per cent, sustained by demand across infrastructure, mining, and long-haul freight operations.



The report also mentioned that India is positioned as the third-largest global automobile market in 2025.



Utility Vehicles have cemented their dominance in the Indian automotive market, with sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossovers capturing 65 per cent of all passenger vehicle (PV) sales in FY25, up from 39 per cent in FY21. -- ANI