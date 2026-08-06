Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

India's longest-range attack drone KAL sets sights on Gulf

Thu, 06 August 2026
Share:
12:39
Representational image
Representational image
A homegrown Indian drone designed for long-range precision strikes is now attracting attention beyond the country's borders, with growing interest from nations in the Gulf and other strategically important regions.

The longest-range drone KAL is ready to enter the international market, subject to the requisite approvals from the Ce­ntre and export clearances. De­s­igned and developed by No­ida-head­quartered defence technology company IG Def­e­nce, the unmanned aerial sy­st­em is India's first indigenous lo­ng-range one-way attack drone. 

With an operational range of up to 1,000 km and an endurance of seven to eight hours, the drone can carry a 50-kg payload. It has been designed for long-range precision-strike missions and for engaging strategic targets from extended stand-off distances.

The company on Wednesday said several Gulf nations have evinced interest to procure the drone for their strategic and battlefield needs.

Hemant Kumar Rout/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests
LIVE! ISKCON-linked event at JNU cancelled after protests

Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim
Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated his government will verify reports of alleged Chinese incursions in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district. The claims, made by the Nah Welfare Society, suggest Chinese PLA...

News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams
News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams

Chhattisgarh's latest police recruitment exam results have drawn widespread attention after a bizarre mix of candidate names, such as 'News', 'Space Rani', 'He Ram' and 'Tufail', surfaced on the qualifying list, prompting the Opposition...

Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals
Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals

Rahul Gandhi recently connected with Gen Z through an engaging 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, offering candid responses on student protests, his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even his philosophy on pet ownership.

Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay
Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay

C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has withdrawn her divorce petition filed against the actor-turned-politician. She had previously accused him of an extra-marital affair, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion, and had threatened to...