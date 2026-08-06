India's longest-range attack drone KAL sets sights on Gulf

A homegrown Indian drone designed for long-range precision strikes is now attracting attention beyond the country's borders, with growing interest from nations in the Gulf and other strategically important regions.
The longest-range drone KAL is ready to enter the international market, subject to the requisite approvals from the Centre and export clearances. Designed and developed by Noida-headquartered defence technology company IG Defence, the unmanned aerial system is India's first indigenous long-range one-way attack drone.
With an operational range of up to 1,000 km and an endurance of seven to eight hours, the drone can carry a 50-kg payload. It has been designed for long-range precision-strike missions and for engaging strategic targets from extended stand-off distances.
The company on Wednesday said several Gulf nations have evinced interest to procure the drone for their strategic and battlefield needs.
Hemant Kumar Rout/Business Standard