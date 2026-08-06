India's longest-range attack drone KAL sets sights on Gulf

12:39

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With an operational range of up to 1,000 km and an endurance of seven to eight hours, the drone can carry a 50-kg payload. It has been designed for long-range precision-strike missions and for engaging strategic targets from extended stand-off distances.



The company on Wednesday said several Gulf nations have evinced interest to procure the drone for their strategic and battlefield needs.





Hemant Kumar Rout/Business Standard



A homegrown Indian drone designed for long-range precision strikes is now attracting attention beyond the country's borders, with growing interest from nations in the Gulf and other strategically important regions.The longest-range drone KAL is ready to enter the international market, subject to the requisite approvals from the Ce­ntre and export clearances. De­s­igned and developed by No­ida-head­quartered defence technology company IG Def­e­nce, the unmanned aerial sy­st­em is India's first indigenous lo­ng-range one-way attack drone.