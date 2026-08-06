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Indian-origin landlord in Pennsylvania sued for 'sexually harassing' female tenant

Thu, 06 August 2026
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The federal government in the United States has sued Venkatchalam Mani, the owner of a Pennsylvania rental property, alleging that he sexually harassed a female tenant and retaliated against her when she refused his advances.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, alleges that Mani, a landlord in the State College borough, made unwelcome sexual advances toward a female tenant, including sexual touching.

After the tenant rejected his advances, Mani failed to respond to her repeated requests for maintenance, including repairing a broken furnace in the middle of winter that eventually caught fire.

"This conduct is illegal. The Justice Department will uphold the rights of female tenants to housing without the threat of sexual harassment by a landlord," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K Dhillon of the department's Civil Rights Division.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages for the tenant and her children, and a court order barring future discrimination.

"Attempts to exploit tenants for sexual favours, sexual assault and retaliation by landlords will never be tolerated in the Middle District of Pennsylvania," said US Attorney Brian D Miller for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The case was referred to the Justice Department after the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) received a complaint, completed an investigation and issued a charge of discrimination.

The tenant had filed a complaint against Mani with the HUD.

After an investigation, the HUD determined that Mani discriminated against the applicant in violation of the Fair Housing Act and issued a charge of discrimination.

After the tenant chose to have the matter decided in federal court, the HUD referred the matter to the Department of Justice.  -- PTI

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