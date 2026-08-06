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In GenZ outreach, Rahul launches 'Ask Me Anything' on Instagram

Thu, 06 August 2026
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In a fresh outreach to the GenZ, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, inviting students to interact with him directly.

Gandhi invited young people to ask him questions via Instagram Stories, saying he would answer as many as possible.

Posting a link to his Instagram initiative on X, Gandhi said, "Students, Gen-Z -- I'm here to listen. Ask me anything on Instagram, and I'll answer as many questions as I can."

The initiative comes a day after the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha met a group of students who had protested last month seeking then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the paper leaks issue and faced alleged police excesses on July 20.

Gandhi on Wednesday had alleged Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the violence against protesting youngsters and that he does not have the courage to explain in Parliament what happened with the students.

Gandhi has been regularly posting snippets from his interaction with students and parents on Instagram recently. -- PTI

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