IMD issues alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall for UP

16:55

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an alert for Uttar Pradesh, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours as active monsoon conditions are expected to persist across the state for the next four to five days.



According to the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, strengthened monsoon flow over the Gangetic plains is likely to trigger widespread rainfall. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue over parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on August 7 and 8 and at isolated places in both regions on August 9 and 10. - PTI