Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Hisar Police deny rumours of firing at Kanwariya

Thu, 06 August 2026
Share:
13:57
image
A top police officer dismissed reports on Thursday that Kanwariyas were injured in firing in Hisar, stating that a couple and their minor daughter sustained injuries after three bike-borne youths allegedly opened random fire from an airgun.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said three youths from Bihar, described as 'rogue elements', were on a motorcycle when they fired.

The shots scattered pellets that hit the three people walking in that area, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.

"The incident took place on Wednesday evening under the jurisdiction of the Urban Estate police station. None of the injured was a Kanwariya," Jain told PTI over the phone.

The injured, all residents of Hisar, were taken to a hospital and are in a stable condition, he said.

"We have detained four persons in the case, and further investigations are underway," Jain said.

Hisar police said the family was not the target of the firing as it was just a random act.

Police said rumours that Kanwariyas were attacked, which spread in the area after the incident, turned out to be fake.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan, Saudi and Turkiye sign joint defence pact
LIVE! Pakistan, Saudi and Turkiye sign joint defence pact

Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim
Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated his government will verify reports of alleged Chinese incursions in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district. The claims, made by the Nah Welfare Society, suggest Chinese PLA...

News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams
News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams

Chhattisgarh's latest police recruitment exam results have drawn widespread attention after a bizarre mix of candidate names, such as 'News', 'Space Rani', 'He Ram' and 'Tufail', surfaced on the qualifying list, prompting the Opposition...

Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals
Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals

Rahul Gandhi recently connected with Gen Z through an engaging 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, offering candid responses on student protests, his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even his philosophy on pet ownership.

Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay
Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay

C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has withdrawn her divorce petition filed against the actor-turned-politician. She had previously accused him of an extra-marital affair, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion, and had threatened to...