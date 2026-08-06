Hisar Police deny rumours of firing at Kanwariya

13:57

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said three youths from Bihar, described as 'rogue elements', were on a motorcycle when they fired.





The shots scattered pellets that hit the three people walking in that area, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.

Hisar police said the family was not the target of the firing as it was just a random act.





Police said rumours that Kanwariyas were attacked, which spread in the area after the incident, turned out to be fake. -- PTI

A top police officer dismissed reports on Thursday that Kanwariyas were injured in firing in Hisar, stating that a couple and their minor daughter sustained injuries after three bike-borne youths allegedly opened random fire from an airgun."The incident took place on Wednesday evening under the jurisdiction of the Urban Estate police station. None of the injured was a Kanwariya," Jain toldover the phone.The injured, all residents of Hisar, were taken to a hospital and are in a stable condition, he said."We have detained four persons in the case, and further investigations are underway," Jain said.