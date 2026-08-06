Hisar Police deny rumours of firing at Kanwariya

A top police officer dismissed reports on Thursday that Kanwariyas were injured in firing in Hisar, stating that a couple and their minor daughter sustained injuries after three bike-borne youths allegedly opened random fire from an airgun.
Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said three youths from Bihar, described as 'rogue elements', were on a motorcycle when they fired.
The shots scattered pellets that hit the three people walking in that area, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.
"The incident took place on Wednesday evening under the jurisdiction of the Urban Estate police station. None of the injured was a Kanwariya," Jain told PTI
over the phone.
The injured, all residents of Hisar, were taken to a hospital and are in a stable condition, he said.
"We have detained four persons in the case, and further investigations are underway," Jain said.
Hisar police said the family was not the target of the firing as it was just a random act.
Police said rumours that Kanwariyas were attacked, which spread in the area after the incident, turned out to be fake. -- PTI