Four arrested for uploading 'communal' video in UP's Meerut

23:51

Four men have been arrested here on Thursday for allegedly recording and circulating a video on social media containing abusive and objectionable remarks against a particular community, the police said.



City Superintendent of Police Vinayak Gopal Bhosale said the case was registered at the TP Nagar police station on a complaint lodged by Mohkampur resident Saurabh Kumar Gautam.



According to the complaint, the accused recorded the video while riding a motorcycle and uploaded it on social media, triggering resentment among members of the community and raising concerns over a possible disturbance to law and order.



Acting swiftly, police identified the accused and arrested them at around 8.10 pm on Thursday, the officer said. The arrested persons were identified as Chiranjeev alias Chiku (19), Pawan Kumar (19), Golu Yadav (25) and Vansh Sharma (20), all residents of the TP Nagar police station area.



Bhosale said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of law and legal proceedings are underway.



He added that the police would continue to take strict action against those attempting to disturb communal harmony by circulating provocative or objectionable content on social media. -- PTI