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DMK MLAs wear black shirts ahead of agriculture Budget

Thu, 06 August 2026
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09:36
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DMK legislators on Thursday wore black shirts ahead of the presentation of the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget in the State Assembly.

On Wednesday, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin called the maiden budget of the TVK-led "reel government" a "waste", saying that it was devoid of original thinking and was entirely "lacklustre".

He said the budget that some people were expecting to be a "blast" turned out to be a "total waste".

"Not only that, this is a 'remake version' budget of the Dravidian Model government's schemes," Stalin posted on X, adding, "The 'Reel Government's' first budget has turned out to be a damp squib--devoid of original thinking, failing to deliver on promises, and completely lacklustre."

The DMK president argued that the budget presented in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly today by the state government fails to address issues related to farmers and the increasing cost of living. -- ANI

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