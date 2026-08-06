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Christian leaders meet Amit Shah, seek withdrawal of FCRA Bill or JPC scrutiny

Thu, 06 August 2026
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23:47
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
A delegation of Christian leaders led by DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a plea to withdraw the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, taking exception to its "confiscatory" nature.

The delegation contended that the law proposed would replace the existing regulatory regime with the one that adversely affects charitable institutions across the country.

If the government is not inclined to withdraw the bill, it should refer it, along with a comprehensive review of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the delegation said in a memorandum submitted to Shah. It also demanded repeal of Section 15 of the existing Act dealing with vesting of assets.

According to a statement issued by Joint Action Forum on Minorities (JAFM) chaired by Wilson, the delegation comprised representatives of various Christian denominations, Archbishop Anil Couto, CSI Moderator K Reuben Mark, evangelist Paul Dhinakaran, representatives of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, and National Council of Churches in India and Church of North India. -- PTI

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