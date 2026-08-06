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Bengal will be financially strong in two years: Suvendu

Thu, 06 August 2026
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the state would become financially strong in the next one or two years and make rapid strides across sectors, asserting that his government was creating a business-friendly environment to boost industrial growth.

Inaugurating the Kolkata Couture Expo at Milan Mela here, Adhikari announced that he would lay the foundation stone for a Rs 4,000-crore steel plant in Purulia on August 17.

He said groundbreaking ceremonies for new industrial projects were being held every month and the government would hand over land to at least 25 industries within a month.

"West Bengal will become financially strong in the next one or two years and make rapid strides in every sector. We will hand over land to at least 25 industries within a month," he said.

Adhikari highlighted that his government has introduced a land procurement policy for setting up new enterprises.

The chief minister said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a meeting with him in the national capital earlier this week, said the Centre wanted to develop the state's tea and textile sectors.

She extensively toured the textile hubs in Nadia and Purba Bardhaman districts during the assembly elections and noted their rich diversity, he said.

"She will visit the state again between August 24 and 28," he said.

"There is a huge unemployment problem in West Bengal, but the state is rich in human resources, education, and a skilled workforce," the chief minister said. -- PTI

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