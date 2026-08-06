Bangladesh to hold presidential election on Aug 20

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Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin (left) with PM Tarique Rahman/File image





The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on August 16.





The last date for withdrawal of candidature is August 18. -- PTI

Bangladesh's presidential election will be held on August 20, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, two weeks after President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on health grounds before completing his five-year term.Shahabuddin, 76, was a longtime ally of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina."Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin has finalised the dates in consultation with (acting parliamentary) Speaker Kayser Kamal," the Election Commission's senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters.In line with the Constitution, the parliament members elect the president, but the EC conducts the procedure to elect the head of state.Announcing the election schedule, election commission secretariat senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed said that voting will be held on August 20 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) session hall.Nomination papers will be accepted at the office of the chief election commissioner on August 13.