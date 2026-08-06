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Bangladesh seeks more diesel supply from India

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Bangladesh on Thursday requested additional diesel supplies from India to help manage ongoing power and gas shortages as Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi met a senior minister and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the power and energy sectors. 

High commissioner Trivedi paid a courtesy call on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood, the Indian High Commission said. 

They "exchanged views on further strengthening India-Bangladesh cooperation in the power and energy sectors," it said in a post on X.

"The discussion focused on the importance of cross-border power and energy connectivity as a key pillar of India-Bangladesh economic partnership," it said. 

"Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation based on mutual interest and mutual benefit, with a view to enhancing energy security, promoting sustainable development, and supporting the prosperity of the people of both countries," it added.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mahmood admitted that the diesel shortage directly impacted gas-fired power generation, triggering widespread load-shedding. -- PTI

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