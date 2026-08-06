Average time for redressal of pensioners' grievance about 21 days: Govt in RS

16:51

An online system enabling real-time monitoring of pensioners' grievances has resulted in improved responsiveness with an average redressal in about 21 days, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.



The Central Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) has significantly enhanced transparency, accountability and the timely delivery of pension-related grievance redressal for central government pensioners by providing an online platform for grievance registration, tracking and resolution, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.



The system enables real-time monitoring, time-bound redressal and continuous oversight by ministries and departments, resulting in reduced delays and improved responsiveness with average redressal of about 21 days, he said. -- PTI