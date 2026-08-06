Atiq Ahmad's youngest son killed in road accident

13:53

According to police, the accident occurred while Aban was on his way to Jhansi to meet his two brothers, who are lodged in jail there.





Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

Aban Ahmad, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, and his friend were killed after their SUV crashed into a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Thursday, police said.Three other occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the government medical college, they said.Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy told reporters that police received information around 10.30 am that an SUV had crashed into a road divider after the driver lost control."Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the medical college," he said.The deceased were identified as Aban Ahmad, son of Atiq Ahmad and a resident of Prayagraj, and Sonu, son of Raja, police said.