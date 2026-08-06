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Agni-4 ballistic missile successfully test-fired

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Medium Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-4' was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on Thursday.

The launch validated all operational and technical parameters, and the test was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Agni-4 is a two-stage, surface-to-surface missile propelled by a solid-fuel rocket motor.

It is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 4,000 kilometres.

Earlier this year, India also conducted successful trials of the Agni-Prime and Agni-3 missiles. -- ANI

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