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Actor Dhanush advocates social welfare, says inability to read Tamil is 'shame'

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Speculation is mounting over actor Dhanush's possible entry into Tamil Nadu politics after he urged his fans at a recent public event to look beyond cinematic celebrations and channel their collective energy into grassroots social welfare activities.

Speaking at a blood donation camp organised by his fan clubs here to mark his birthday (July 28), Dhanush had called for purposeful community action-remarks widely seen as drawing parallels with the trajectory followed by many others, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

"So many people are gathered in one place. There's a great power in this kind of unity. We need to give that unity a purpose," Dhanush said that day.

He asked his supporters to look beyond movie releases and audio launches. "Understand the needs of the people in your area, the families living around you, and help them in whatever way possible," he remarked.

Dhanush also unveiled a new flag for the host fan club - a move that briefly fuelled rumours of a formal party launch, before being clarified.

On August 4, he inaugurated a new three-storey building at his alma mater, Thai Sathya Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Saligramam, which he funded and donated. -- PTI

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