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48-hour power cut in Gurugram bring residents out on streets

Thu, 06 August 2026
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Several shopping malls and residential complexes situated on the Sohna Road suffered an over 48-hour power cut before it was restored on Wednesday.

Residents of the Pyramid Urban Homes society in Sector 67 were compelled to take to the streets after the prolonged outage.

AIRIA Mall, Elan Mall, Ocus and Pyramid Society were among the more than eight establishments that faced the nearly two-day power cut.

Sources said the outage was caused by a short circuit in the power supply network laid beneath these eight structures.

Irate locals laid a siege to Sohna Road before the police and power officials intervened and cleared the blockade.

Residents claimed that the outage led to a water crisis in their housing societies and disrupted their lives.

Sensing the rising anger, senior officials from the electricity department were summoned to the site and were made to assure residents.

Supply was finally resumed around 5 pm.

Sunil Saini, the Badshahpur SDO of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam, said a fault in the switching cable had scuppered the power supply. -- PTI

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