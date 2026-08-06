Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

11 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Thu, 06 August 2026
Share:
22:17
image
Eleven Indian fishermen from the state were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged IMBL violation on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure their release, along with their boat.

"I write to seek your personal intervention regarding the apprehension of 11 Indian fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, along with a mechanised fishing boat, by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 6. In this incident, the boat had run aground near the shore of Neduntheevu due to a mechanical failure", he said.

"However, the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended the boat along with fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL)", he said.

The recurring arrest of the fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy causes deep anguish among the fishing community, disrupting their livelihoods and creating uncertainty among those dependent on the Palk Bay for their sustenance.

"I therefore request you to kindly take up the matter with the Government of Sri Lanka through appropriate diplomatic channels and facilitate the early release and safe repatriation of all the apprehended fishermen, along with the release of their fishing boat", he added.

"Further, I would also like to reiterate that early revival of bilateral dialogues through Joint Working Group (JWG) would only help to address these recurring issues", he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pakistan, Saudi and Turkiye sign joint defence pact
LIVE! Pakistan, Saudi and Turkiye sign joint defence pact

Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim
Chinese incursion in Taksin? Arunachal CM to verify claim

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has stated his government will verify reports of alleged Chinese incursions in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district. The claims, made by the Nah Welfare Society, suggest Chinese PLA...

News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams
News, Bhakt Prahlad, He Ram clear Chhattisgarh police exams

Chhattisgarh's latest police recruitment exam results have drawn widespread attention after a bizarre mix of candidate names, such as 'News', 'Space Rani', 'He Ram' and 'Tufail', surfaced on the qualifying list, prompting the Opposition...

Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals
Who's Rahul Gandhi's favourite BJP politician? He reveals

Rahul Gandhi recently connected with Gen Z through an engaging 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, offering candid responses on student protests, his views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and even his philosophy on pet ownership.

Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay
Wife withdraws divorce petition against TN CM Vijay

C Joseph Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha, has withdrawn her divorce petition filed against the actor-turned-politician. She had previously accused him of an extra-marital affair, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion, and had threatened to...