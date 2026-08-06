11 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

22:17

Eleven Indian fishermen from the state were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged IMBL violation on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ensure their release, along with their boat.



"I write to seek your personal intervention regarding the apprehension of 11 Indian fishermen from Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu, along with a mechanised fishing boat, by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 6. In this incident, the boat had run aground near the shore of Neduntheevu due to a mechanical failure", he said.



"However, the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended the boat along with fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL)", he said.



The recurring arrest of the fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy causes deep anguish among the fishing community, disrupting their livelihoods and creating uncertainty among those dependent on the Palk Bay for their sustenance.



"I therefore request you to kindly take up the matter with the Government of Sri Lanka through appropriate diplomatic channels and facilitate the early release and safe repatriation of all the apprehended fishermen, along with the release of their fishing boat", he added.



"Further, I would also like to reiterate that early revival of bilateral dialogues through Joint Working Group (JWG) would only help to address these recurring issues", he said. -- PTI