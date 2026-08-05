'Vile, obscene & abusive' online posts made against Gadkari: HC

12:20

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the posts uploaded on social media and online websites against Union minister Nitin Gadkari are completely "vile, abusive, obscene and defamatory" and ordered immediate takedown of all such content.



A single bench of Justice Arif Doctor granted interim relief to Gadkari and directed Meta, X Corp and Google LLC to ensure forthwith that the posts are taken down.



"These posts, on the face of it, are abusive, vile and obscene," the court said.



Such posts should not have a place online where they can be accessed by everyone, especially the younger generation, it added.



The bench also questioned online platforms like Meta, X Corp and Google LLC if they had any mechanism to take down such posts without the person having to approach court. -- PTI