Vijay's Rs 1,000 cr budget promises gold ring, coin, cows

14:52

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government on Wednesday allotted over Rs 1,000 crore to provide gifts of gold coin, ring and milch cows to beneficiaries to fulfill the election promise made by the party ahead of the Assembly election this year.



Presenting the TVK's maiden Budget, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the Chief Minister always stands by every women in Tamil Nadu as their elder and younger brother.



"Marriage is one of the most joyous occasions in a woman's life. Our chief minister, who considers every women in Tamil Nadu as a member of his own family, will present an eight gram gold coin and a silk saree as 'Annan Seer' (elder brother's gift) to them on their joyous wedding day. An amount of Rs 812 crore is allocated for this scheme in the revised budget estimates."



Under the "Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam," every newborn delivered in a Government hospital 12 will receive a 1 gram gold ring, at a cost of Rs.560 crore.



Explaining the scheme, Wilson said maternal and child healthcare is a core pillar of Tamil Nadu's public health system.



As per the recent National Sample Registration System survey, Tamil Nadu's infant mortality rate stands at 11 per 1,000 live births, amongst the lowest in the country, which has been made possible through the sustained implementation of public health schemes by the government.



"As evidence of this, 99.9 per cent of deliveries in the state take place in hospitals, with over 53 per cent occurring in government hospitals. To further increase deliveries in government hospitals and thereby reduce the public's out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, this government will implement the Thai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam (maternal uncle's gold ring scheme). -- PTI