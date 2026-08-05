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USFDA warns Dabur on breaching manufacturing practices

Wed, 05 August 2026
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The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning letter to home-grown FMCG major Dabur India citing significant violations of current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) at its pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Silvassa.

The warning letter follows an inspection conducted by the US health regulator at the company's facility in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, from January to December 16, 2026.

USDFA, in its letter dated July 24, 2027, to Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra, has pointed out data integrity lapses, inadequate quality oversight and deficient manufacturing controls.

According to the USFDA, the facility's methods, controls and manufacturing practices did not conform to CGMP requirements, resulting in the products being considered "adulterated" under the US Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Among the most serious findings, the USFDA said its investigator discovered that an equipment usage logbook provided by the company for a manufacturing line was falsified, with the version handed over deliberately omitting several US-marketed over-the-counter products that were listed in the original logbook found later in the document room. -- PTI

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