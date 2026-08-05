US missile defence stockpiles 'dangerously low'?

09:26

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (local time) rejected a media report claiming that the Pentagon's missile defence stockpiles had fallen to dangerously low levels.



In a post on X, Hegseth wrote, "That banner is NOT TRUE, @CNN. Shame on you. We don't hate the Fake News media enough."



His remarks came after CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, that the US military has exhausted nearly 80 per cent of its inventory of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors and around half of its Patriot missile interceptors since the conflict with Iran began.



According to CNN, senior US military commanders have warned that the Pentagon's munitions stockpile is "dangerously low," with key air defence systems significantly depleted during operations linked to the war with Iran.



The report cited estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), which said the United States possessed around 452 THAAD missiles and approximately 2,200 Patriot interceptors before the conflict.



CNN further reported that concerns over dwindling interceptor inventories were raised during discussions within the Trump administration over whether to escalate military action against Iran. According to the report, Gulf allies also expressed concern that shortages in US air defence systems could affect their ability to defend against possible Iranian missile or drone attacks if regional hostilities intensified. -- ANI