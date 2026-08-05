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UP court fixes Aug 17 for hearing arguments in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Wed, 05 August 2026
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A special MP/MLA court here on Wednesday fixed August 17 for arguments in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after granting time to the complainant to pursue legal remedies before the Allahabad high court.

Gandhi's counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla said the complainant's lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey sought time before the court, stating that he intended to challenge the recent dismissal of a revision petition before the high court.

Accepting the request, the court adjourned the matter to August 17 for arguments.

The development follows the dismissal of the revision petition by an Additional District Judge on July 15. The petition, filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, had challenged the trial court's May 2 order rejecting his plea for forensic examination of Gandhi's alleged voice sample in connection with a CD placed on record.

The revision court had held that the application seeking voice sample examination was filed after an inordinate delay and lacked merit. It also observed that the trial court had exercised its discretion properly and that no interference was warranted. -- PTI

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