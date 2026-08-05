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Two arrested for robbing Rapido rider of scooter at knifepoint in Gurugram

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a Rapido rider of his scooter at knifepoint after booking a ride in Gurugram, police said on Wednesday.

A knife allegedly used in the crime and two stolen scooters were recovered from the accused, they said.

According to the police, the victim, who works as a rental scooter rider, received a Rapido booking around 3.20 am on Monday and reached Sector 43 to pick up a passenger.

After travelling some distance, the passenger allegedly pulled out a knife, placed it on the rider's neck and threatened him.

Another accomplice then arrived at the spot, and the duo allegedly robbed the rider of his scooter before fleeing, the police said.

A case was registered at Sushant Lok police station. The accused, identified as Satyam Bhatt and Mohammad Farman, both aged 19, were arrested from Kanhai Dhani village in Gurugram on Tuesday by a crime branch team.

During the interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing another similar scooter robbery in the Sector 56 police station area. -- PTI

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