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Trump's Hormuz deal with Iran, Oman likely today

Wed, 05 August 2026
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The United States is close to finalising an interim agreement with Iran and Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has once again witnessed heightened tensions following the collapse of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Washington and Tehran last month, reported Axios.

The US is aiming to announce the deal on Wednesday, Axios reported, citing two regional sources and a US official.

According to the Axios report, the proposed arrangement is intended to restore the ceasefire between the US and Iran, which collapsed last month, and pave the way for the resumption of negotiations with Tehran, including its nuclear programme.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump decided on Saturday not to proceed with previously threatened large-scale military strikes against Iran, opting instead to allow more time for diplomatic efforts after consultation with the Gulf Partners.

However, if an agreement is not reached soon, Trump had threatened to still authorise major military action on the Islamic Republic.

As reported by Axios, the draft agreement under discussion envisages a 60-day temporary arrangement between Oman and Iran governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with the possibility of an extension. -- ANI

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