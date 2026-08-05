TN Budget: School education gets highest allocation

19:14

To boost infrastructure, the state earmarked Rs 21,524 crore for Highways and Minor Ports and Rs 15,828 crore for Energy.





The Home, Prohibition and Excise Department received Rs 17,290 crore, while the Special Programme Implementation was allocated Rs 17,150 crore.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday presented the Revised Budget Estimates for the 2026-27 financial year, with the School Education Department receiving the highest allocation of Rs 44,527 crore, followed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj at Rs 39,609 crore.Presenting the budget in the Legislative Assembly, state Finance Minister N Marie Wilson outlined major sectoral allocations.Municipal Administration and Water Supply was provided Rs 29,863 crore, while Health and Family Welfare received Rs 23,357 crore.The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department was allocated Rs 14,984 crore, while Food and Consumer Protection received Rs 14,830 crore. The Transport Department was provided with Rs 13,561 crore.Other major allocations included Rs 9,818 crore for Social Welfare and Women's Empowerment, Rs 9,264 crore for Water Resources, Rs 8,852 crore for Housing and Urban Development, Rs 8,393 crore for Higher Education and Rs 8,028 crore for Cooperation. --