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Sensex gains 152 points in volatile session

Wed, 05 August 2026
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19:07
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Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 152 points in a volatile session on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key policy rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive time.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 152.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 78,581 with 17 of its constituents closing with gains, 12 with losses and one unchanged.

The index opened higher and hit a day's high of 79,055.38 in the first half of the session.

However, the index slipped into the red in the late afternoon session, hitting a low of 78,285.74 by losing 769.64 points.

Gains in blue-chip banking, auto and capital goods shares in the pre-close session helped the barometer recover from losses.

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