Sensex gains 152 points in volatile session

19:07

The index opened higher and hit a day's high of 79,055.38 in the first half of the session.





However, the index slipped into the red in the late afternoon session, hitting a low of 78,285.74 by losing 769.64 points.





Gains in blue-chip banking, auto and capital goods shares in the pre-close session helped the barometer recover from losses.

Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 152 points in a volatile session on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key policy rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive time.The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 152.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 78,581 with 17 of its constituents closing with gains, 12 with losses and one unchanged.