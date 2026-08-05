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Rupee gains 20 paise to close at 95.08 against US dollar post-RBI policy decision

Wed, 05 August 2026
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23:25
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The rupee gained 20 paise to settle at 95.08 against the US dollar on Wednesday, after the Reserve Bank of India kept the key policy rate unchanged for the fourth time in a row amid the West Asia crisis.

Forex traders said investor sentiments were supported by an overnight decline in crude oil pries and a weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Moreover, a decline in US treasury yields also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.90 against the greenback and traded in a tight range of 94.89-95.25 during the session. It eventually settled at 95.08, higher by 20 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 9 paise to close at 95.28 against the American currency.

The Indian currency has logged its longest gaining streak in over a year, rising 165 paise, or 1.7 percent, against the greenback in nine straight sessions since the closing level of 96.73 recorded on July 23. -- PTI

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