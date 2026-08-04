Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead

Rs 6.41-cr payroll scam rocks Mumbai police

Wed, 05 August 2026
Share:
00:37
File image
File image
A payroll fraud has come to light in the Mumbai police force, with officials uncovering that Rs 6.41-crore were paid as salaries to 10 "ghost" employees between 2019 and 2020.

The fraud was detected during the transfer of payroll records, in which it was found that 10 non-police personnel were repeatedly shown as employees in the North Regional Division and received monthly salaries in bank accounts opened in their names, officials said, adding that a case has been registered against five staffers of the department in this connection.

The unauthorised salary transactions were primarily carried out during two periods - December 2019 to February 2020 and June to September 2020.

According to the Samta Nagar police, ministerial-level clerical staff allegedly fabricated attendance registers and other official records to create ghost employees and include outsiders on the department's payroll. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rs 6.41-cr payroll scam rocks Mumbai police
LIVE! Rs 6.41-cr payroll scam rocks Mumbai police

J-K on high alert after spotting Pak drone, terrorists
J-K on high alert after spotting Pak drone, terrorists

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched extensive search operations in Kathua and Poonch districts following the sighting of a Pakistani drone near the International Border and inputs about suspected terrorist movement. An old...

Honeymoon murder: Raghuvanshi's wedding bill sparks fresh row
Honeymoon murder: Raghuvanshi's wedding bill sparks fresh row

Nearly 15 months after the marriage of local businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, the wedding caterer on Tuesday approached the police in Indore to seek their help in the recovery of alleged...

Tension near Taj as Hindu group attempts entry for rituals
Tension near Taj as Hindu group attempts entry for rituals

Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha were stopped by police while attempting to enter the Taj Mahal with kanwars to perform religious rituals, claiming the monument is a Shiva temple. They were redirected to a different temple to...

Family of 15-yr-old girl who abused Modi untraceable
Family of 15-yr-old girl who abused Modi untraceable

The family of a 15-year-old girl, whose alleged abusive remarks against PM Modi went viral, is untraceable from their Noida residence. Local police deny receiving harassment complaints, while the family had previously appealed to the PM...