Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Remarks of Jagdambika Pal as presiding officer of Lok Sabha expunged by Speaker

Wed, 05 August 2026
Share:
20:02
image
In a rare decision, Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expunged certain remarks made by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal while presiding over the Lok Sabha proceedings ahead of the passage of the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026.

Pal made certain observations about Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Vira and Congress MP KC Venugopal who were protesting against the police action on students during their march to Parliament on July 20.

Pal made the remarks against the SP's Moradabad MP while seeking to admonish her for disrupting the proceedings. The remarks against Venugopal that were expunged were also made by Pal in this context.

Congress MPs were learnt to have complained to Birla, taking exception to Pal's 'political remarks'.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Determined to go back to Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina
LIVE! Determined to go back to Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

Zuckerberg apologises for Modi post removal after warning
Zuckerberg apologises for Modi post removal after warning

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, with company executives acknowledging failures related to child sexual abuse content, deepfakes, and admitting that...

'A lot of progress made': Trump hints at talks with Iran
'A lot of progress made': Trump hints at talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump has indicated that 'a lot of progress' has been made regarding Iran, suggesting that Tehran has reached out for talks and that developments could become clearer within 48 hours.

Pune cops parade murder accused on vehicle; rights panel steps in
Pune cops parade murder accused on vehicle; rights panel steps in

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident in which three murder accused were tied to the bonnet of a police vehicle and paraded through parts of Pune, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the state...

Akhilesh reaches out to Brahmins, says 'PDA' includes pandits
Akhilesh reaches out to Brahmins, says 'PDA' includes pandits

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reached out to the Brahmin community, asserting that 'PDA' includes Pandits, and also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh of targeting opposition workers,...