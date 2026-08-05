Remarks of Jagdambika Pal as presiding officer of Lok Sabha expunged by Speaker

20:02

In a rare decision, Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expunged certain remarks made by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal while presiding over the Lok Sabha proceedings ahead of the passage of the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026.



Pal made certain observations about Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Vira and Congress MP KC Venugopal who were protesting against the police action on students during their march to Parliament on July 20.



Pal made the remarks against the SP's Moradabad MP while seeking to admonish her for disrupting the proceedings. The remarks against Venugopal that were expunged were also made by Pal in this context.



Congress MPs were learnt to have complained to Birla, taking exception to Pal's 'political remarks'. -- PTI