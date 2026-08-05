Police force deployed like Udhayanidhi was terrorist: DMK

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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Wednesday expressed his shock over the police force deployed for the arrest of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, comparing it to an operation mounted against a terrorist.



Speaking to ANI, he defended Udhayanidhi against his recent remarks on Trisha, asserting that the DMK leader respects women and has made no "double-meaning" statements.



"Udhayanidhi Stalin has clarified that he did not make any double-meaning statements, and he knows how to respect women. For his arrest, the kind of police force which was deployed as though he was a terrorist, it's unbelievable," he said.



The DMK spokesperson took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying that he keeps attacking the Leader of the Opposition as he is "rattled."



"It shows CM Vijay is rattled, is unable to take the criticism of from Udhayanidhi Stalin. This is why he keeps attacking him like this, and it ended in a fiasco. The kind of support it evoked, the kind of condemnation it evoked from the people of Tamil Nadu, that they had to make a U-turn. Everybody saw the kind of support Udhayanidhi Stalin garnered. Thanks to the TVK government it became a road show sponsored by them," he said.



This comes after Udhayanidhi Stalin, while addressing a gathering during the Cauvery protest on Tuesday, was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." He allegedly responded, 'Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there', before clarifying that he was referring to Cauvery water.



Following the remarks, the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha.



On the same day, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release Udhayanidhi after completing his questioning in connection with the case.



In a post on X, Stalin claimed that the legal action was a deliberate ploy to mask administrative failures and dismissed the allegations, criticising the government's approach.



He wrote, "The SofaModel government, incapable of alleviating the farmers' distress, has arrested me merely to divert attention from the real issues. They used the ruling party's 'abusive warriors' to spread slander against me, claiming I used inappropriate language during the protest in Thanjavur." -- ANI