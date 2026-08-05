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Parliament deadlock: Rijiju meets Rahul Gandhi

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reached out to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in a bid to break the persistent deadlock in the House, sources said.

This comes after the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm following opposition uproar in the Lower House for yet another day.

Since the Monsoon session began on July 20, the Lok Sabha has not been able to complete its Question Hour. Five bill have been passed without discussion amid din.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday as the Opposition continued their sloganeering over various issues, including police action against students.

As soon as the House met, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to go back to their seats and allow the House to take up the Question Hour.

"Sloganeering, whether inside or outside the House, is not good for democracy. By showing placards and sloganeering you are lowering the dignity of the House," Birla told Opposition members.

Birla said many members have approached him saying that important questions are listed but the House is not able to take up the Question Hour due to the disruption created by the Opposition in the ongoing Monsoon Session. PTI

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