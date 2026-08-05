No question of apology over 'Saoji' remarks: FDA commissioner Mundhe

20:17

Speaking at a public event recently, Mundhe said that if someone like him consumed Saoji food, he would end up in hospital for at least a month.





Eating such oily foods could increase the risk of serious health issues like heart disease, he added.

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Wednesday ruled out tendering an apology over his remarks on Nagpur's famous Saoji mutton, which have drawn sharp criticism from restaurant owners making this popular dish."Those were my personal remarks. There is no question of an apology," Mundhe told reporters at his office in suburban Bandra on Wednesday.Saoji community members have said the senior IAS officer's statement has hurt the reputation of a culinary tradition deeply associated with Nagpur's identity.Saoji mutton is a fiery hot mutton curry, created by the local community, and uses a rich blend of roasted whole spices, dry coconut, and heavy oil to make a dark and spicy gravy.Mundhe's remarks have evoked a strong reaction from Saoji restaurant operators, who said Saoji cuisine is not just a food item but Nagpur's cultural legacy."If Saoji food is really harmful, Nagpur's hospitals would be overflowing with patients," a restaurant owner said, adding Mundhe's remarks could adversely affect business.A restaurant owner invited Mundhe to taste authentic Saoji cuisine before making such statements, while another offered to cook traditional Saoji dishes for him personally. --