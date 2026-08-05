Mrs Fadnavis slams Cong for calling Sunetra Pawar 'mute doll'

09:09

After the Congress party reportedly directed a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) remark at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and social worker Amruta Fadnavis condemned the language used against the leader and demanded an apology from the opposition party while praising Sunetra Pawar's resilience and contribution to her household and public life.



"Whoever said this should understand that Sunetra Tai is a capable woman. She stood firmly behind Dada, helping him reach this position. She managed the household, managed her fields, and only then could Dada go out, work, and make a name for himself," she said.



She further criticised the Congress party, saying that such remarks are incorrect and demanded that the Congress party should apologise.



"Every woman makes a huge contribution, and she knows where to speak and where not to. It is better to remain silent and do your work. It is very unfortunate for Congress to say this. Insulting a woman in this manner is absolutely not right. This should not be accepted in our progressive Maharashtra. They should apologise."



Meanwhile, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said, "Will give a reply at the appropriate time."



The issue flared after the Maharashtra Congress posted a video on X on Monday in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde reportedly shielded Sunetra Pawar from a journalist's question about the law and order situation in Beed district, following which the party labelled her a "gungi gudiya". -- ANI