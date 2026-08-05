Mortal remains of mountaineer Nirmal Purja, 3 others brought to Base Camp

16:01

he Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) has announced that the retrieved mortal remains of 43-year-old British-Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, along with three other climbers, have been brought down to Base Camp following a high-altitude recovery operation on Broad Peak.



According to an official statement posted on Instagram by the President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the mortal remains of Nirmal Purja, Zhong Wang, Nima Sherpa, and Kilu Sherpa were successfully recovered during an "exceptionally challenging and technically demanding recovery operation."



In the statement, the ACP President said, "On behalf of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, I am pleased to confirm that, following an exceptionally challenging and technically demanding recovery operation on Broad Peak, the mortal remains of Nirmal Purja, Zhong Wang, Nima Sherpa, and Kilu Sherpa have been successfully recovered and have now arrived safely at Base Camp."



The recovery effort was carried out by a dedicated ground team. -- ANI