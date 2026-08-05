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Meta global team meets top IT Ministry officials

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Meta global team on Wednesday met top IT Ministry officials, following government summons over the removal of PM Narendra Modi's post on Facebook.

Wrongful action on prominent post and lapses in curbing child sexual abuse material on social media platform were among the concerns raised by the government.

Top Meta executives, including Global Affairs officer Joel Kaplan, met IT secretary S Krishnan and other senior officials of Meity in a discussion that lasted 45 minutes.

The team is also slated to meet Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later today.

The meeting is significant as the government had summoned Meta's top global executives after Prime Minister Modi's recent Facebook post addressing Indian youth and promising stringent action against paper leaks was briefly restricted on the platform.

While the US-headquartered social media giant had attributed the incident to a technical glitch and apologised, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had found the explanation "inadequate". The company, which owns Facebook, had said that the content was removed "in error" and was subsequently restored on the platform. -- PTI

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