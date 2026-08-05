Manipur: 519 bottles of liquor seized at Imphal airport, 15 passengers detained

21:06

Fifteen passengers coming from Delhi have been detained at Imphal airport and 519 bottles of Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) seized from their possession on Wednesday, police said.



Six women were among those detained, and the foreign liquor was seized from 79 luggage bags, an officer said, adding that the seized quantity exceed the limit allowed on domestic flights.



The seizure was made on the basis of a tip-off provided by members of a students' body at the Airport police station.



The detained persons, along with the seized liquor, have been handed over to Singjamei police station. An inquiry is underway and the seized items, along with the detained individuals, will be handed over to the Excise Department for further legal action, the officer added. -- PTI