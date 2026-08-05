Mahindra: Class of 2026 'superhero generation'

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Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has described the Class of 2026 as a "superhero generation", saying its ability to evolve amid artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical conflict, climate change, and the collapse of old certainties would be its defining strength.



Addressing the fifth annual convocation of Mahindra University, its chancellor said today's graduates had grown up in a world where "once in a lifetime seems to happen every year". The convocation was held on August 2 at the university's campus in Bahadurpally, Hyderabad.



"You have lived through a pandemic that upended your studies and your daily lives. You are witnessing wars that are reshaping the global order. You have seen climate change move from prediction to reality," Mahindra said.



At the same time, questions about truth had become more difficult, social media was reshaping society, and AI was performing tasks once considered possible only for humans, he said.



"The comfortable old doctor, lawyer, engineer, IAS, MBA tropes no longer hold. New jobs appear almost overnight as quickly as old ones disappear. And just when you think you understand the rules of the game, the game changes," Mahindra said.



Contrasting the experiences of different generations, he said the future had appeared to parents as a "well laid out road". Today's graduates, however, were "trying to find your footing as the ground quakes under you".



Mahindra invoked the fictional superhero group X-Men to explain how extraordinary circumstances can awaken new abilities. Combining the X-Men idea of adaptation to external circumstances with Vivekananda's emphasis on inner strength, he offered a "superpower formula": "The future needs both, the ability to evolve and the ability to be more deeply human. The dual capacity to evolve outwardly and to awaken inwardly is your real superpower."



He identified humanity as the generation's greatest power, particularly as AI assumes a growing range of tasks. "We talk so much today about what AI can do that we sometimes forget that there are things that only human beings can provide -- ethics, humility, compassion, curiosity, and moral purpose," he said.



Sohini Das/Business Standard