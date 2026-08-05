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Maharashtra govt bans non-dairy paneer for one year

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oil
Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oil
The Maharashtra government has imposed a one-year ban on the manufacture and sale of "analogue" or non-dairy paneer in view of public health concerns and widespread violations of food safety norms, officials said on Wednesday.

Offenders could face life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, as per a recent government order.

Maharashtra is the second state after Chhattisgarh to impose such a ban.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it found that several hotels, restaurants, caterers and other food establishments were using analogue paneer in place of conventional paneer without disclosing the substitution on menus, invoices or display boards.

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. It is cheaper to produce than conventional paneer and generally contains lower protein levels.

A gazette notification issued by Maharashtra Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has prohibited the manufacturing, processing, preparation, packing, storage, distribution, wholesale and retail sale, as well as offering for sale, of analogue paneer across the state.

An FDA official told PTI on Wednesday that the Food Safety and Standards Act permits such prohibitory orders for a maximum period of one year.

"The law itself has a provision of banning such items for one year only. As per our information, analogue paneer has very low nutritional value. But there is no legal support for us to put a complete ban on such types of paneer," the official said.

The FDA has warned that serving analogue paneer as conventional dairy paneer without informing consumers would amount to an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act and attract penal action. -- PTI

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