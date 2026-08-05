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Life-threatening: Aviation expert on Air India turbulence incident

Wed, 05 August 2026
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Aviation expert Captain Prashant Dhalla described the air turbulence incident on an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight as a "very unfortunate event," noting that such extreme conditions can be life-threatening and often cause the aircraft's autopilot system to disengage.

Speaking to ANI about the incident on Tuesday, which left several passengers injured, Captain Dhalla explained the technical challenges pilots face when encountering severe weather.

"Firstly, it is a very unfortunate event in aviation...There are categories of turbulence: light, medium, high, and severe. In case of severe turbulence, the autopilot of the aircraft also disengages. The pilot is unable to reach the controls of the aircraft," Captain Dhalla said.

The aviation expert emphasised that the physical impact on those on board can be devastating during such episodes. "It can be life-threatening, and in this case, we have seen that there are serious casualties. Eyewitness accounts say head injuries, and they are very serious in aviation," he added.

Captain Dhalla further stated, "I am sure the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will institute a committee and look into this."

Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise on Tuesday, following which 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

The Airbus A320neo aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members. Of these, 13 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

As of 18:50 hrs on August 4, five passengers have been discharged, while the remaining individuals continue to receive treatment and care, the airline said. -- ANI

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