Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Jharkhand SIR: Over 43 lakh voters deleted in draft electoral rolls

Wed, 05 August 2026
Share:
18:07
image
The names of over 43 lakh people were deleted from the voter list as the Election Commission on Wednesday published the draft electoral rolls in Jharkhand after the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said the state had 2.64 crore voters before the beginning of the enumeration phase of SIR in the state.

After the completion of the enumeration phase, the draft electoral roll features 2.21 voters, he said.

"As on July 29, out of 2,64,63,236 electors, 2,21,01,249 (83.51 per cent) electors have submitted their enumeration forms reflecting an overwhelming participation in the enumeration phase of SIR," Kumar said.

The enumeration exercise for the SIR of electoral rolls began on June 30 and continued till July 29, during which BLOs conducted door-to-door visits to distribute, collect and verify enumeration forms.

As many as 43,61,987 voters, falling under ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, or Duplicate) list, have been removed from the draft rolls.

Of the 43.61 lakh voters, around 7.63 lakh died, 15.92 lakh permanently shifted, 14.50 lakh were untraceable or remained absent during the exercise and 4.38 lakh names were found registered as voters in multiple places, the CEO said.

Besides, around 1.16 voters refused to sign enumeration forms and they did not return their forms to the booth-level officers (BLOs) during the enumeration phase, he added.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Zuckerberg apologises for Modi post removal after warning
Zuckerberg apologises for Modi post removal after warning

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post, with company executives acknowledging failures related to child sexual abuse content, deepfakes, and admitting that...

LIVE! Air India appoints new CEO & MD
LIVE! Air India appoints new CEO & MD

TVK's first budget fulfils Vijay's poll promises with gold, cows
TVK's first budget fulfils Vijay's poll promises with gold, cows

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government on Wednesday allotted over Rs 1,000 crore to provide gifts of gold coin, ring and milch cows to beneficiaries to fulfill the election promise made by the party ahead...

Flyers injured in Air India flight turbulence discharged
Flyers injured in Air India flight turbulence discharged

Air India has confirmed that all 13 passengers injured during severe mid-air turbulence on a Phuket-Delhi flight have been discharged from hospital. However, four crew members involved in the incident continue to receive medical...

ISI module planned to attack Jantar Mantar during student stir
ISI module planned to attack Jantar Mantar during student stir

Punjab Police have revealed that an ISI-backed terror module, recently busted, had planned an attack on Delhi's Jantar Mantar during recent student protests. Members of the module, including juveniles, travelled to the site with...