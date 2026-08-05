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It's suicide: Wangchuk asks Ranchi student leader to drink water

Wed, 05 August 2026
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12:28
Sonam Wangchuk on a call with Devendra Mahato
Sonam Wangchuk on a call with Devendra Mahato
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday spoke to student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations.

Mahato said Wangchuk had assured continued support for the students' protest in Jharkhand, following which he agreed to consume water and salt but would continue his indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk asked Devendra Mahato about his health, to which Mahato replied, "We have been on Satyagraha since July 25th; I sat on the indefinite hunger strike on August 2nd. I was extremely exhausted--it was a critical time... Papers have been leaking here for 26 years... Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital..."

Wangchuk then appealed to Mahato to call off the strike, "Please take some water; this is tantamount to suicide... You need some time, but it could be 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision."

He also reaffirmed that he would continue his hunger strike until the government responded to their demands. -- ANI

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