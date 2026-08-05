India's first telecom manufacturing zone gets Rs 5,500 cr investment commitments

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Shilpa Rangarajan/Business Standard

Investor meetings for India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone (TMZ) in Delhi and Mumbai have secured Rs 5,500 crore in investment commitments and are projected to create 18,000 jobs in Gwalior, Union Telecommunications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.The minister, speaking at the second investors' meet for India's first TMZ in Gwalior, added that the project is planned to be inaugurated within two to three months, along with the opening of individual units. The second phase entails an additional 400-500 acres of land. Its first phase covers 170 acres and includes 27 testing laboratories and security certification facilities funded by a Rs 500-crore Central grant.Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met investors from companies such as initial public offering (IPO)-bound Jio Platforms, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Foxconn, Bank of America, Dixon Technologies, Nokia, Ericsson, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Sterlite Technologies, Polycab India, and Qualcomm to secure investment commitments for the TMZ.