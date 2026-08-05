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IDF uncovers weapons depot that stored 'Hezbollah launchers and rockets'

Wed, 05 August 2026
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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that troops operating in southern Lebanon have successfully located a weapons storage facility allegedly utilised by Hezbollah alongside underground infrastructure.

In a post on X, the IDF stated that soldiers uncovered a major weapons cache containing Kalashnikov rifles, anti-tank rockets, and diverse military equipment stored inside the facility.

"Additionally, IDF soldiers dismantled an underground tunnel that spans over dozens of meters in the Srobbin area," the military stated, noting that the subterranean passage "was utilised by Hezbollah to advance & carry out terror attacks against IDF soldiers." -- ANI

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